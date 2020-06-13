Patricia “Pat” Mae Chlebowski, 80, of Hoyt Lakes, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.
Pat was born on December 27, 1939 to Theodore and Mary (Soffiette) Langa in Wakefield, MI. She grew up in Wakefield and graduated from Wakefield HS. She pursued a career in nursing, having earned an LPN degree. She was married on September 17, 1960 to Lawrence Chlebowski. The couple moved to the Iron Range and resided in Hoyt Lakes for over fifty years. Pat was employed by the White Community Hospital until her retirement.
Pat enjoyed attending country shows, going for rides with her friend looking at nature, crocheting and knitting, and watching her favorite TV show, McGyver.
Survivors include her son, Paul Chlebowski of Ironwood, MI; daughter, Debra (Jim) Kaelke of Edgerton, MN; a sister-in-law, Joann Langa of Bessemer, MI; and a brother-in-law, Glen Chlebowski of Ironwood, MI; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence; a brother, Roger Langa; two nephews: Chad and Jeff Chlebowski; and her parents.
Graveside service for Pat will be 11 am Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the Memorial Cemetery in Hoyt Lakes. Pastor Mary Lou Sixberry will be officiating. Arrangements are by the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.
