Patrick passed away on August 5, 2019 at Royal Springs Rehab Center in Las Vegas, Nv after suffering a stroke on July 8, 2019. He was born on September 29, 1949 to Eugene and Eathel (Hansen) Grady.

He graduated from A-HL in 1967. In 1978 he enlisted in the USAF and served until 1972 with tours of duty in Turkey and Vietnam. In 1973 he moved to Columbia Heights, Mn and resided there until his retirement from Johnson Brothers Distributing in 2011. He then moved to Laughlin, Nv.

He is survived by daughter Michelle (Richard) Wayman, son Michael, sister Sharon (Jerry) Ide, grandchildren Kayla and Alison Wayman, Aidan and Stella Grady, nephews Brian Recore, Kevin and Scott Ide, nieces Angela Hegstrom, Teresa Lanyk. Patrick was preceded in death by his parents, sister and brother-in-law Kathleen and Gene Recore and grandparents.

Arrangement by McDermott Funeral and Cremation of Las Vegas, Nv. Grave side services will be held at the Hoyt Lakes cemetery on August 28,2019 at 11am with Reverend Sally Maxwell officiating.

