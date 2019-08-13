Patrick J. Murphy, 57, of Babbitt, passed away Friday, August 9, 2019 at his residence.
Patrick John Murphy was born February 4, 1962 in Ely to Earl and Nina (Sveine) Murphy. He graduated from John F. Kennedy High School in Babbitt in 1980. Following high school, Patrick attended Vermilion Community College, attaining his AA degree. While enrolled at Vermilion, he played hockey and later coached for a few years. Patrick worked for the US Forest Service and Reserve Mining, retiring from North Shore mining after 25 years.
Patrick loved hunting, fishing, golfing, motorcycles and music. He enjoyed spending time at his hunting shack that was built with his best friends.
His outlaw ways will be sadly missed.
He is survived by his children, Jazmin Murphy of Babbitt and Logan (Laccey) Murphy of Eveleth; grandchildren, Ryan, Keagan, and Kael; sister, Sherril (Michael) Borg of Babbitt; brothers, Richard (Bev) Murphy of Kissimmee, FL, Larry (Kathy) Murphy of New Ulm, and Timothy Murphy of Detroit Lakes; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Joseph and Terry.
o
A funeral service will be held Friday, August 16, 2019 at Range Funeral Home at 1:00 pm with visitation one-hour prior. Deacon Dan Schultz will officiate. Burial will take place at Argo Cemetery. Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences, please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.