Paul A. Fischer, 99, of Mountain Iron passed away Monday, October 21, 2019 at the Virginia Care Center.
He was born on April 26, 1920 in Hibbing to Charles and Martha (Sloan) Fischer and lived in Steven’s Point, WI for two years and had been a Virginia and Mt. Iron resident since. Paul retired from the DWP Railroad as a brakeman/conductor after many years of service.
Paul married Virginia Ann Kessinger in Virginia on September 30, 1950.
Paul was a US Army Air Corp veteran of World War II. He enjoyed and carved by whittling many model replica airplanes. He was also a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Virginia; 49’ers Operating Engineers, Trainman’s Association and Knights of Columbus Council 1640 of Virginia.
Survivors include three children, Ginny L. Fischer of Pflugerville, Texas, Michael (Tami) Fischer of Maple Groove, MN and Kathy (Michael) Bukvich of Virginia; three granddaughters, Laurie (Bryan) Leadens of Otsego, MN, Amanda (Dane) Jeppesen of Hudson, WI and Stephanie (Dan) Lyson of Mt. Iron; one grandson, Steven (Shelly Hauser-Babiracki) Bukvich of Virginia; great-grandchildren Austin Leadens, Audrey Jeppesen and Jonathan Jeppesen, who was born on October 21, 2019, Gavin and Ellie Lyson.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, wife Virginia, granddaughter Jennifer, infant brother John Fischer; daughter Sharon Fischer and four sisters, Frances Carlson, Doris Fanelli, Josephine Kirscher and Cecelia Brown.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at the Virginia Care Center for the excellent care that was given to Paul.
Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Monday, October 28, 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Virginia with Rev. Fr. Brandon Moravitz as celebrant. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church. Military rites will be accorded by the Virginia Servicemen’s Honor Guard. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Virginia. Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
