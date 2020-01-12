Paul Debreto, 64, of Isle, passed away unexpectedly with his wife, Teresa DeBreto, due to a car accident on January 7, 2020. He was born August 2, 1955 in Virginia, Minnesota to Lawrence and Phyllis (Krueger) DeBreto. Paul was united in marriage to Teresa Ploof on June 19, 1982 in Britt. Paul and Teresa owned and operated Horse Have Ranch at their home. They loved their horses. Paul enjoyed fishing, hunting and riding his Harley with Teresa.
Paul is preceded in death by his parents.
Paul is survived by 3 brothers, Larry (Ilaria), Rocci and Tom; several nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
o
Services for Paul and Teresa will be held at a later date.
