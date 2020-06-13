Paul Frank Sersha Jr., 101, went home to be with Jesus on Sunday, May 31, 2020 in Virginia, MN. He was born on January 3, 1919 in West Eveleth, MN to Angela (Prosenc) Sersha and Paul Frank Sersha, Sr. In 1942, Paul enlisted in the United States Coast Guard where he served in New York City. His job was in transportation inspecting ships coming into the harbor and patrolling the Statue of Liberty on Ellis Island. A highlight of his service was having boxing champion Jack Dempsey as his Commanding Officer. During his service, he earned the Good Conduct Medal and the WWII Service Medal. After the war, Paul was past Commander of the American Legion in Virginia.
Upon discharge from the Coast Guard, he returned to the Iron Range to make his home in Virginia. Paul was a police officer for the City of Virginia, and owned a local hardware store. He retired from the Minnesota Department of Transportation as a highway sign installer. As a product of the Great Depression, he never let a bent or rusted nail or an errant screwdriver go unclaimed. His finds on the road always brought chuckles to his family.
Paul loved the cabin he shared with his wife Julie up on Daisy Bay on Lake Vermilion, which they built themselves in the 1950’s. At the cabin he loved to keep busy by tinkering in the boat house. He was a man content to sit on the dock, but he also liked to keep busy. At night you could find him watching nature either on the dock or the deck. Paul loved to go fishing at the cabin, especially with his son Jim. In the winter Paul loved to deer hunt with his son Tom. A life long hunter, he didn’t believe in wasting bullets. He shot his last deer at 95, with one bullet. Paul was steeped in his Slovenian heritage. He played the button box, which he acquired from his father for $1. At the cabin he would play on the dock and boats would gather around to listen. His wife played the violin and for many years they would dress in traditional Slovenian outfits and entertain all over the Iron Range. He was self taught on the button box and he made his instrument sing! Paul was a charter member and last living living member of the Mesabi Buttonbox, which played at Ironworld and around Northern Minnesota. Ironworld was near and dear to his heart, entertaining people there for 18 years. In his later years, Paul loved getting out in the woods with his son, Tom, on his 4 wheeler. Anytime Paul was outdoors or in the woods was a good day! Paul loved a beer, a good hamburger, anything chocolate, and good bread. He was especially fond of the good bread his son Jim brought him. But perhaps his greatest joy was his family. He loved his grandchildren and his great grandchildren. Paul came to their events and supported them. He was someone you could always count on, whether to listen to you or just sit by you. Paul had a wonderful smile that would light up his face, and his family and friends were blessed to see it often.
He was preceded in death by his mother Angela and father Paul Sr, sisters Angela Sersha Mary Pechar, Molly Macht, and Julie Trunzo; brothers John Sersha and Steven Sersha. He is survived by his wife of 77 years Julia (Zadnikar) Sersha of Virginia, MN; his sons James (Dani) of Duluth, Tom of Virginia, grandchildren Rachel Sersha of Duluth and Karrin (Scott) Erickson of Cottage Grove, MN; great grandchildren Esten and Ellingten Erickson of Cottage Grove, MN; special cousin Billy Sersha of Virginia; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia, MN.
