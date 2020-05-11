Paul Henrik Savela

Paul Henrik Savela, 60, of Angora, passed away in the evening of May 10th, 2020 in Duluth, MN.

Paul was a native of Northern Minnesota. He graduated from Cook High School in 1977. He loved Fishing, Hunting, Snowmobiling, ATV-riding, and many other various outdoor activities. He worked at Eveleth Taconite after graduating, and Hibbing Taconite inside the plant and on the mine’s elite repair crew- The Bullgang for the remainder of his career. He was a Harley-Davidson enthusiast, and enjoyed riding his several motorcycles throughout his life. He also owned many vehicles during his life, his personal preference being 70’s-80’s Ford Trucks.

He will be missed by his mother, Rauha; son, Colton; cousins, Leo, Larry, Timo, Esko and many other family members and friends.

He is preceded in death by his father, Kaarlo.

o

A gathering for the celebration of Paul’s life will be held at a later date.

Services are in the process of being arranged and information will be released at a later time.

To plant a tree in memory of Paul Savela as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries