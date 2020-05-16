Paul Mathieu, 78, of Ely Lake-Eveleth, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Diamond Willow Assisted Living in Mountain Iron after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson’s Disease.
Paul Gerard Mathieu was born February 19, 1942 in Lebanon, CT. He graduated from Lyman High School in Lebanon and attended college at Bradly University in Peoria, IL, where he earned a degree in Electrical Engineering and a minor in Geology. In February of 1966, he moved to Minnesota to start his career with US Steel and met his wife, Laura Lien. After 33 years of service, Paul retired from USS in 1999, at which time he was an Area Manager of Electrical Instrumentation and Utilities.
Paul loved his family and the outdoors. He enjoyed traveling, fishing, rock hunting, gardening and metal detecting.
Left to remember is his love are his wife, Laura of 51+ years; children and grandchildren, Michelle (Robert) Williamson, Tayler and Kalley, of Forest Lake and Mark (Christine) Mathieu of Eveleth; sisters, Rose Chalifoux, Stella Chabot, and Paula McNeill, all of Connecticut; brother, Robert Mathieu of Montana; and numerous nieces and nephews.
o
No services are planned at this time due to the pandemic. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to the Parkinson’s Foundation in Paul’s memory. Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences, please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.