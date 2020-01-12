Mrs. Pauline D. “Dennie” Holmbeck of Grand Rapids, Minnesota died in a hospital in Omaha, Nebraska on December 31, 2019, after very lengthy battles with cancer and a missed diagnosis of Type 2 Bipolar Disorder.

Dennie was united in marriage with her husband, David G. Holmbeck of Grand Rapids, Minnesota on October 20, 2002, at the Longville Bible Chapel in Longville, Minnesota.

A memorial service for Dennie will be planned by her husband, David, at a later date in Grand Rapids, Minnesota.

Dennie’s husband asks that in lieu of flowers and gifts, donations on Dennie’s behalf should be given to Project GRL at joycemeyer.org in C/O account #10021777. Project GRL is a special ministry of Joyce Meyer specifically directed in helping women and girls recover spiritually and emotionally from past sexual abuse. Joyce Meyer Ministries can also be contacted by calling 1-800-727-9673.

