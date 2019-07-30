Peggy Ann (Irish) Salmi, 73, of Hibbing, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Guardian Angels in Hibbing.
Peggy was born February 4, 1946 in Virginia to Herbert and Linnea (Carlson) Irish. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in Virginia in 1964 and then earned her art degree from the University of Minnesota-Duluth. On August 26, 1972 she was united in marriage to Duane Salmi in Harris, MN. She worked in the Virginia public schools.
Peggy enjoyed sewing, painting and drawing, nature, animals, and spending time with family.
The family would like to extend their deep thanks to the staff of Guardian Angels Health and Rehabilitation Center for their excellent care, kindness, and compassion during Peggy’s time with them.
Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, Duane Salmi; parents, Herbert and Linnea Irish; and brothers, Robert Irish and Richard Irish.
Survivors include her daughter, Kristen (Bill) Gisselquist; grandson, Dylan; nephews, Bruce (Brenda) Irish and Rex Irish; nieces, Barb (Dean Malenius) Irish, and Carol (Mike) Moreland; numerous great nieces, great nephews and cousins; and special friends, Lynn and Richard Finstad.
Per Peggy’s request, no services are planned. Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Hibbing. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
