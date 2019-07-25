Peggy Lee (Starkman) Kainz, 61, died on July 21, 2019 at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth, unexpectedly. She was born on March 23, 1958 to Karen (Starkman) Jiacik and Terry Ostrander in Ely. She was adopted and raised by her loving parents Charles and Lillian Starkman.
She spent most of her summers on Eagles Nest where she learned to fish and sunbath. Peggy enjoyed relaxing by the lake, going on vacations with her children, friends and family. Peggy attended high school at Ely Memorial High with the Class of 1976. She loved her classmates and always looked forward to their reunions.
Peggy worked as a CNA and as a Medical Aid at the Ely Nursing Home for roughly 20 years. She was well loved because of her generosity toward everyone she met. Her selflessness and caring for others was her biggest asset. Peggy was owner and operator of GMP Industries and Crew Chief of Richards Racing. She loved her race family and always cheered all the racers on. She was well known for her quick wit and Facebook humor. She was always a care taker of her family and friends as well.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Lillian Starkman, mother Karen (Starkman) Jiacik, and son Rustin Richards. She is survived by her loving husband Leo “Cubby” Kainz, daughters Brandi Richards and Brittany Schwarz, son William “Billy” Richards, daughter-in-law and special friend Tracy Anderson, son-in-law David Berger, grandchildren, Michael Berger, Kael Richards, Ty Richards, Sydni Ross, Madelyne Roderick, Lilli Berger, Rustin Carlson, Nikolas Berger, and Miley Schwarz, special niece Michelle Kosnitch, and the father of her children Mark (Michele) Richards, her biological father Terry (Judy) Ostrander, sisters Roxann (Chuck) Graff, Valerie (Ben) McGrath and Gail (Larry Schwochert) Ostrander, brothers Terry (Deb) Ostrander and Jared (Dena) Ostrander, many nieces and nephews, very dear childhood friends, and her loyal companions Dieter, Bob and Martha, who loved to swim and sunbath with her.
A gathering to remember Peggy (Party as Peggy wanted) will be Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Samz Bar in Ely, Minnesota from 1:00-4:00 p.m.
Family arrangements have been entrusted to Kerntz Funeral Home of Ely.
