Phyllis Bernstein, age 82, formerly Phyllis Gentilini of Virginia, formerly Phyllis Feldman of Hibbing, passed away on December 10, 2019 at Freedom Village in Bradenton, Florida.
Phyllis (Jack) Gentilini was a homemaker living in Virginia where she raised her daughters. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, entertaining, and boating on Lake Vermillion with friends and family. Her true joy was playing bridge, which she did until shortly before her death. She was an accomplished lifetime member of the ACBL and achieved many awards. She moved to Hibbing in the late 70’s and operated Feldman’s Department store with her husband, Hershel Feldman, until they closed the store in 1997 and retired to Florida. After Hershel’s passing she found love with Ed Bernstein, a former federal judge, and avid bridge player, who she married in 2009.
She is survived by her daughters, Karen Gentilini, Minneapolis and Julie Jordan, Bradenton, FL, her grandchildren, Gray Johnston, Minneapolis, Jill Johnston, Minneapolis, Noah Jordan, Bradenton, FL; her brothers, Bruce Neumann, (Denise), Detroit Lakes, MN, and Steven (Tammi) Neumann, Helena, MT, numerous nieces and nephews and many bridge friends in Minnesota and Florida.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ed Bernstein, Hershel Feldman, her parents, Claude and Myrtle Neumann, her brother, Don Neumann and her sister Linda Neumann.
Phyllis will be laid to rest with Ed Berstein near their former home in West Palm Beach Florida.
