Phyllis E. Nesbitt, 83, of Black River Falls passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Meadowbrook. She was born on September 28, 1936 to Philip and Lillian (Ojakangas) Erickson in Biwabik, Minnesota.
Growing up in northern Minnesota, Phyllis was very active. She played softball during the summer and ice skated during the winter. She was also a cheerleader in both High School and Junior college. Phyllis was honored as the Salutatorian of her graduating class in 1954.
Phyllis attended Virginia Junior College for 2 years before transferring to University of Minnesota where she earned her Bachelors in Home Economics in 1958. She returned to Virginia, MN where she worked briefly as a teacher. She was united in marriage to Robert Nesbitt on June 20, 1959. Together they moved to Black River Falls, WI in 1969 and raised their three sons.
Phyllis loved spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. She was an active member of Black River Falls United Methodist Church. She also worked with City Hall as a poll worker. In addition she enjoyed bowling, golfing and playing bridge with her friends.
Phyllis is survived by her husband, Robert; three sons, John (Chris) of Waukesha, WI, Michael (Sandra) and James (Sandra) of Seattle, WA; brother, Robert Erickson; sister, Marianne Hultman; and five grandchildren, Trevor, Kyle, Sara, Madison and Zachary.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one granddaughter, Mackenzie.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020 at United Methodist Church in Black River Falls. Pastor Wendell Williams will officiate. A visitation will be held at 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery. Torgerson’s Funeral Home of Black River Falls is assisting the family with arrangements.
