Phyllis Jane Nisen, 82, of Biwabik died Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Essentia Health-Virginia.
Phyllis was born on March 26, 1937 to John and Selma (Koski) Globokar in Biwabik. She graduated from the Biwabik High School, Class of 1955.
She furthered her education at the College of St. Scholastica where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree. Phyllis was united in marriage to Robert Nisen on July 18, 1959. She was been employed as a bank teller at Biwabik State Bank until her retirement in 1987. Phyllis taught piano lessons for several years. She was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church in Biwabik. Phyllis enjoyed music, playing the piano, and her cats.
Survivors include her three sons: Jeffrey and Kevin, both of Biwabik and Michael Nisen of Rock Falls, IL; two grandsons: Alexander (Hannah) and Andrew (Jaclyn) Nisen of the Twin Cities; two great-grandchildren; and one brother, Bill (Susie) Globokar of FL.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Robert, brother: John Globokar and her parents.
Memorial service will be Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Our Lady of Hope Parish, Biwabik. Inurnment will be in the Lakeside Cemetery in Biwabik.
