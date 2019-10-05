Phyllis Loraine Moberg (nee: Rickaby), age 98, St. Paul, MN.
Born January 27, 1921 died October 1, 2019.
Preceded in death by husband Eddie O. Moberg in 2002.
Survived by four sons Robert (Lynne), Peter (Karen), David (Jenifer) and Glenn (Karen), 6 grandchildren Amy Roelke, Brynna (Tavi) Gonzalez, Aaron (Nicole) Moberg, Jenna (Alex) Glaubitz, Graham and Siri Berg-Moberg, 6 great grandchildren with 2 more on the way.
Visitation and funeral services at St. Anthony Park Lutheran Church 2323 Como Ave, St. Paul, MN 55108 Tuesday October 8. Visitation at 1pm, funeral service at 2pm, coffee and fellowship to follow. Interment in Cook, MN at Cook Cemetery Friday October 11.
