Phyllis M. Mattson, 81, of Iron died Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Waterview Pines in Virginia. She was born on December 7, 1937 in Clinton Township to Walter Sr. and MaryAnn (Kostanko) Hill. Phyllis attended schools in Forbes and Eveleth. She was a very artistic and creative person and owned and operated Range Ceramics for many years.
She is survived by her son, Tom (Peggy) Mattson and her daughter, Leslie (Mike Mattson) Tuskan both of Iron; grandchildren, Riena Gruis, Matthew Mattson, Lindsay Mattson (Andy Avelsgard); great-grandchildren, Caliah, Kaelynn, Austin, Bentley; son-in-law, Jeff Hall of Eveleth and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; former husband, Harold; daughter, Addy Hall; brother, Walter Jr. and half sister, Pat.
A gathering for family and friends will be held from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Margie’s Roosevelt Bar in Eveleth. Private family burial was held at Forbes Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth.
