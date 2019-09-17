Phyllis Marie (Ash) Muncer, 74, of Chelsea, Mich., passed away at her home on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, surrounded by family and friends.
She was born in Virginia, Minnesota, the daughter of Owen Charles Ash and Bernice Marie Vivian (Anderson) Norlander.
Phyllis is survived by her daughters, Kristen Brown of Woodstock, CT, Anna Folsom (Tim) of Index, WA; grandchildren Evelyn, Ryder, and Roxy; brothers Jeff (Moira) Ash of Grand Haven MI and John (Charmy) Norlander of Rochester, MN. She was preceded in death by her father, mother, stepfather John Norlander, brother Michael Norlander, and cousin Diane Tonn.
A celebration of her life will be held at the Chelsea Depot on Oct. 24 from 4-7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to JDRF or Arbor Hospice. For additional information please visit colefuneralchapel.com
