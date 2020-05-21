Phyllis Turk, 93, of Aurora, died peacefully Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Essentia Health Nursing Care in Aurora.
She was born to Gudrun and Phillip Kulaszewicz on August 5, 1926. She married Robert Turk on August 19, 1950.
Phyllis was a homemaker most of her life, but worked at various jobs. These included being a waitress at Bradach’s Café, a telephone operator and a clerk at Barry’s Up North.
Phyllis was always volunteering in her community. She enjoyed singing and was involved in the Holy Rosary Catholic Church choirs and the Slovenian Grape Festival Ethnic singers. She also partook in the Happy Quilters group sewing quilts for many organizations. She was a Gray Lady volunteer for White Community Hospital. Phyllis always had a skein of yarn and crochet hook in her hands making 100’s of afghans for family, friends and organizations. Her and Bob especially loved their time on Sabin Lake.
Survivors include her siblings: Dolores Bartol, Joel Kulaszewicz and Sally Lubrant; her children: Robert Turk Jr. (Sharon), Mary Westlund (Robert), Nancy Martinetto (Paul), Richard Turk (Shari);
grandchildren: Amy Turk, Melissa Lamppa (Brent), Katie Flannigan (Mark), Nicholas Martinetto, Morgan and Maria Turk; great grandchildren: Maggie and Allie Lamppa and Brynn and Kella Flannigan.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Eugene, husband Bob and daughter-in-law Sue Turk
o
A private family service will be held with burial in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Aurora. Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.
Memorials may be directed to East Range Day Activity Center (where grandson Nick works) in Eveleth, Minnesota.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.