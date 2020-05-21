Phyllis Turk

Phyllis Turk, 93, of Aurora, died peacefully Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Essentia Health Nursing Care in Aurora.

She was born to Gudrun and Phillip Kulaszewicz on August 5, 1926.  She married Robert Turk on August 19, 1950.

Phyllis was a homemaker most of her life, but worked at various jobs.  These included being a waitress at Bradach’s Café, a telephone operator and a clerk at Barry’s Up North. 

Phyllis was always volunteering in her community.  She enjoyed singing and was involved in the Holy Rosary Catholic Church choirs and the Slovenian Grape Festival Ethnic singers.  She also partook in the Happy Quilters group sewing quilts for many organizations.  She was a Gray Lady volunteer for White Community Hospital.  Phyllis always had a skein of yarn and crochet hook in her hands making 100’s of afghans for family, friends and organizations.  Her and Bob especially loved their time on Sabin Lake.

Survivors include her siblings:  Dolores Bartol, Joel Kulaszewicz and Sally Lubrant; her children: Robert Turk Jr. (Sharon), Mary Westlund (Robert), Nancy Martinetto (Paul), Richard Turk (Shari);

grandchildren:  Amy Turk, Melissa Lamppa (Brent), Katie Flannigan (Mark), Nicholas Martinetto, Morgan and Maria Turk; great grandchildren:  Maggie and Allie Lamppa and Brynn and Kella Flannigan.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Eugene, husband Bob and daughter-in-law Sue Turk

A private family service will be held with burial in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Aurora. Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.

Memorials may be directed to East Range Day Activity Center (where grandson Nick works) in Eveleth, Minnesota.

To plant a tree in memory of Phyllis Turk as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
