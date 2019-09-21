Rachel Ann (Smith) Wermter, 61, of New Independence Township, died September 14, 2019.
Rachel was born on October 9, 1957 in Duluth, MN to Joanne and Wayne Smith.
She is survived by her parents, Jim and Joanne Lindsay of Hermantown; soul mate, Brian Root; children, Lyn (Renee), Ann (Peter) Summar, Randy (Jessica Altobell), and Michael Wilde (Jenny Markwardt); grandchildren, Christian, Evan, Wyatt, Ben, Katelyn, Abigail, Levi, Olivia, Adalie, Oscar, and Claire; sisters Terri (Don) Lebrasseur, Diane (Jerry) Heikkinen, and Heather (Angelo) Velazquez; several nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and loved ones. She will be missed by the Root family, including Anita, Barbie and Dan, and her extended Wilde family, including Larry, Deb, Dan, and Rita.
She was preceded in death by her father, Wayne Smith, brother, Rick Smith, and husband, Duane Wermter.
Rachel loved her family and friends, and her dogs, Lucy and Pearl, plus those who came before, especially Sammy, Jack, and Sabu. She was fond of the man in the moon, the color red, listening to Brian play the guitar, and singing along to her favorite songs.
A celebration of life is being planned and will be announced in the future.
