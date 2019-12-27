Ralph A. Carlson, age 91, lifelong resident of Virginia died Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Essentia Health – St. Mary’s in Duluth. He was born April 16, 1928, in Virginia the son of John and Borghild Carlson. He was a graduate of Virginia High School and went on to receive his BA from UMD. A veteran of the US Army, Ralph served in Korea during the Korean War. Ralph was united in marriage to Julie M. Amys on October 10, 1964 in Duluth.
Ralph worked as an accountant for US Steel – Minntac, retiring in 1983. He enjoyed fishing, traveling, skating, and teaching his grandchildren how to play Cribbage.
Ralph is survived by his wife: Julie; son: Brent (Terri) Carlson of Savage, MN; brother: Roy Carlson of Virginia; grandchildren: Kristen McCuskey, Sara Carlson, and Kirk Carlson; and numerous extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother: Carl.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at the Bauman-Cron Funeral Home Chapel. Greg Anderson will be the Celebrant. Inurnment with Military Honors will be at a later date in Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Family services are provided by Bauman-Cron, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Virginia. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
