Ralph Leon Karlinski (1936 - 2020), 83 of Centerville passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on April 7th, 2020.
Ralph, formerly a resident of Ely/Virginia, was a United States Marine Corps veteran and retired co-owner of Bass Gambling Supplies. He was a successful business man, who was loved by many.
Ralph is survived by his loving wife Donna Mae Karlinski of 39 years; five children, Marlene (Rick) Smith, David (Stephanie) Karlinski, Dr. Karen Karlinski, Donald (Barbara) Pasanen and Theresa Nelson; six grandchildren; six great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Ralph was preceded in death by his parents Leo and Thelma Karlinski, and brother, Donald E (Gladys) Bonner.
o
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.