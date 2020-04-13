Ralph Leon Karlinski

Ralph Leon Karlinski (1936 - 2020), 83 of Centerville passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on April 7th, 2020. 

Ralph, formerly a resident of Ely/Virginia, was a United States Marine Corps veteran and retired co-owner of Bass Gambling Supplies.  He was a successful business man, who was loved by many.

Ralph is survived by his loving wife Donna Mae Karlinski of 39 years; five children, Marlene (Rick) Smith, David (Stephanie) Karlinski, Dr. Karen Karlinski, Donald (Barbara) Pasanen and Theresa Nelson; six grandchildren; six great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

Ralph was preceded in death by his parents Leo and Thelma Karlinski, and brother, Donald E (Gladys) Bonner.  



A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

