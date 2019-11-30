Randi Kaye (Paulson) Sorensen 65 of Mandan ND, formerly of Eveleth (Ely Lake), MN passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019 in Sanford Hospital Bismarck, ND with family present.
She was born 9-4-1954 in Duluth, MN to Anna and Keith Paulson. Upon graduation from Eveleth High School she attended Mesabi State and graduated from St. Cloud State in 1976. After teaching two years in the Robbinsdale, MN, she married Bill Sorensen in 1978 and proceeded to teach 11 years In South Dakota. She obtained a Master of Arts Degree in computer science from Morehead State University. Randi was employed by Cargill, IBM, the University of Mary in Bismarck, ND and the ND Department of Transportation.
She was an avid skier, member of the Mont Sabi Ski Club, Lookout Mountain and Giant’s Ridge Ski Patrols, enjoyed varied artistic hobbies, as well as hunting, and fishing. Throughout her married life, she provided passionate care for her cats and black labs.
Although she learned to love the vast landscape of the South and North Dakota prairies, her heart belonged to the Mesabi Iron Range. She was very proud to be a “Ranger” and will rest on the Range and the prairie forever.
Preceded in death by her parents, she is survived by her husband, three siblings Karen (Jerry), John (Carole), Kristen and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Arrangements to be determined.
