Ray G. Stevens, age 95, of Lake Vermilion - Tower died Saturday, May 2, 2020 in the Edgewood Vista Senior Living Community in Virginia. Ray was born October 8, 1924 in Chisholm, the son of Howard and Minnie (Johnson) Stevens; was a graduate of Tower-Soudan High School and Dunwoody Institute. He was a US Army Veteran of WWII serving in the European Theatre of Operations. Ray married Bernice Hennum on March 26, 1949 in Duluth; after her passing, Ray married Carolyn Carlon on October 10, 2000 in Tower. He was employed as an electrician for the IBEW Local# 294 in Hibbing, and worked with Mayer Electric in Minneapolis, Herman Electric in Biwabik, and Malton Electric in Virginia.
Ray was a member of St. James Presbyterian Church, The Tower Lions Club, the Masonic Lodge, the AAD temple Shrine, and was a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity. He enjoyed sailing, tinkering with electronics, building furniture for family members, hunting, spending time in canoe country, and putzing around the yard.
Ray is survived by his wife: Carolyn; children: Don (Della) Stevens of Circle Pines, JoAnne (Jim) Lewis of Steamboat Springs, CO, and Richard (Eva) Stevens of Mound, MN; daughter-in-law: Liz Stevens of Virginia, MN; siblings: Katherine Hofmann of Roseville, Jane Prout of Cloquet and Bob (Danielle) Stevens of Cloquet; eight grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife: Bernice; son: Bob Stevens; and siblings: Bud Stevens and Lola Webster.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Memorials are preferred and may be directed to the Minnesota Shriner’s Children Hospital, 2025 East River Parkway Minneapolis, MN 55414. Family services provided by Bauman-Vermilion, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Tower. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com .
