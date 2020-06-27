Ray Roy Koski, 74, of Embarrass, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at his home.
Ray was born January 20, 1946 in Virginia to Walter H. and Signe (Hill) Koski. He graduated from Mountain Iron High School in 1964. Ray continued his education at Virginia Junior College and Bemidji State University, earning his Bachelor’s Degree. On August 3, 1968, he was united in marriage to Irene Wudinich in Mt. Iron. He taught History for a couple of years in Michigan and returned to his roots on the Iron Range where he became employed at US Steel MinnTac. He retired from US Steel MinnTac after 33 years. Ray felt fortunate to have been able to enjoy his retirement to the fullest. Ray attended Heritage Trail Bible Church over the course of many years.
He loved hunting and was an avid partridge hunter. Ray enjoyed fishing, both in the summer and winter, and loved boating. He liked to listen to old music and loved old cars of any kind, but old Fords in particular. He enjoyed attending car races, car shows, and tractor shows with his son. His granddaughter Brookelyn was the light of his life, and he always had a close bond with his best bud, Walt. He really enjoyed spending time every day in his garage working on numerous projects. His garage was his getaway, his comfort zone, and his man-cave.
A proud accomplishment of his was having walked the entire Mesabi Trail from start to finish over the course of several years.
He is survived by his wife, Irene; son, Walter Koski; daughter, Pam (Jeff) Cerar; granddaughter, Brookelyn; an aunt; an uncle; and several cousins
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, John and Catherine Koski, and Oscar and Ida Hill; an uncle; and several aunts.
The family would like to thank the Essentia Health East Range Hospice and the Essentia Health Oncology and Infusion Center for their caring hearts and kindness during Ray’s care.
A graveside service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery on July 2nd, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Gus Layman will officiate. Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences, please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
