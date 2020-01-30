Raymond Louis “Ramo” Gentilini, age 62 of Virginia died unexpectedly Monday, January 27, 2020 in his home. He was born August 27, 1957 in Virginia, the son of Raymond Angelo and Shirley (Rajala) Gentilini, was a graduate of Virginia High School and attended Hibbing Community College. Raymond worked at US Steel Minntac, LTV Steel, worked with HVAC systems, and was a maintenance man at the Virginia Regional Medical Center. He proudly served in the United States Army, and was honorably discharged. He was a member of the Italian American Club, and was an excellent cook, sharing meals with neighbors and friends. Ramo was a proud, two-time winner of the Chili Cook Off.
Raymond is survived by his siblings: Connie (Ron) Hermanson of Proctor, Deborah (Gary Hart) Gentilini of Dolores, CO, Cindy (Jeff) Forseen of Mt. Iron, Susan Austin of Plymouth, MN, and Steven (Tracy) Gentilini of Virginia; step-father: Leonard Lubarski of Virginia, uncles: Thomas Gentilini of Eveleth and Floyd Gentilini of Arizona; best friend: Pia Starkovich of Virginia and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved dog, Spike.
An informal gathering of family and friends in memory of Ramo will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. at the Bauman-Cron Funeral Home in Virginia. Inurnment, with military honors accorded by the Virginia Serviceman’s Honor Guard will take place at Greenwood Cemetery in Virginia in the spring.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com .
