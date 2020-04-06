Reino W. Lahti, 75, died of natural causes on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at his home in Field Township (Cook) MN. Reino was born November 19, 1944 in Carlton, MN to Eino and Kathryn Lahti. Reino graduated from Cloquet High School in 1963. He earned a bachelor’s degree in floriculture from the University of Minnesota in 1968. In 1976, Reino and Kathleen moved to Field Township, where they raised their four children. Reino found great joy in the gardens, yard, field and forest that he called home; there was no other place in the world he’d rather be. For as much as he loved his home, his grandchildren were his greatest joy. Through his boundless love and the playful way he engaged them, he instilled hope, compassion, love, acceptance and forgiveness. He was a proud Finn, gifted storyteller and staunch Democrat. Reino was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Ralph and Wesley, and his cherished grandson, born on his birthday in 2001, Will Schlotec (Willy J.) who he missed greatly. Reino is survived by his children Will (Hanna) Mannikkolahti, Tanya, Jed and Mary Robin (Matt) and their mother, Kathleen Lahti; grandchildren, Sierra (Terho), Makaio, Eli, Micah, Helen, Iris, Reino and Fanni; sisters, Evie (Clyde) Luttinen and Darlene Woodward and his brother, Marvin Lahti; as well as nieces, nephews, cousins, and countless friends. Reino is also survived by the Elverum family, dear to his heart- Darlene, Ian (Pam), Poul (Ashley), Orion (Alia), and Mariya (Dave) Buxton; their children/grandchildren, Brittany (Alex) Forsythe, Michael (Anna), Cooper, Lily, Emerson, Seraphina, Lochlan, Levi and Grayson.
A memorial service will be planned at a later date. To continue the support of a local cause Reino cared deeply about, memorials may be sent to the Cook Community Food Shelf, 124 5th St SE, Cook, MN 55723. To leave an online condolence visit www.mlakerfuneralhome.com
