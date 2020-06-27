Renee Lynn Lushine was born in Wallace, Idaho, on May 8, 1951. She passed away peacefully in her sleep. A lingering illness finally took her life to the promised land. God guided her journey home to Heaven on June 21, 2020.
Renee grew up in Mt. Iron, MN most of her life, graduating in 1969 and attending college in Alexandria, MN for interior decorating. She married Anthony Lushine on June 26, 1971 making their home in Britt, MN until moving to Two Harbors in 2005 where they resided until her passing. Renee often referred to Lake Superior as “her” lake.
Renee touched many lives and was a dedicated wife and mother. From her nurse’s aide position in Virginia convalescent unit to housekeeping at resorts, and various waitress jobs. With her most recent accomplishment of firefighter, first responder and first aid instructor for the Township of Great Scott.
She will live in the hearts of all who knew and loved her throughout her lifetime. Her primary enjoyment came from being with her grandchildren, Dessa, Jaelyn, Jamison and Isabella. She loved and cared for her family, friends, listening to music and watching video performances. She loved simplicity, balance and feng shui.
Renee had a great sense of humor and was very friendly and outgoing. She had a sixth sense about life and people and was especially proud of her Native American Heritage; Renee was a member of the White Earth Reservation- Chippewa tribe. Attending many pow-wow events, she could feel the spiritual sounds of the drums and flutes that intermingled with her spirit into the depths of her soul giving her solitude of roots. She was a loyal and caring friend who was wonderful to be with, enjoying life to the fullest and always thankful for her blessings...doing what she loved with those that she loved.
Renee enjoyed nature, weather reporting, baking, cooking and just being in the kitchen. She was strong, brave and courageous. Her greatest achievement was being committed to 49 years of marriage. Renee met many forever friends with Great Scott Fire Department. Renee also loved camping, fishing and being on the water in her boat.
Preceded in death by her parents, William B. and Ellen Cogger; grandson, Liam Lushine; and granddaughter, Elizabeth Dopp.
Survivors include husband Anthony; sons, Jesse (Jose) Lushine and Joe (Paola) Lushine; daughter figure, June (Malcolm) Dearmon and their children, Becca, Sam, Maddi, Jackson, and Sophie; brother, William Cogger (Tammi) of Virginia, MN; sisters, Cindy Yates (Slavko) of Mt. Iron, MN, Ramona Erickson (Butch) of Mt. Iron, MN, and Joni Normon (Terry) of Duluth, MN; and numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and dear friends.
Covid-19 has postponed a memorial (cremation) service until a later date.
Private Family memorial scheduled for June 2021. To share your memories or condolences online please visit www.cavallinfuneralhome.com.
