Rhonda Balfour, 55, passed away on February 11 after a year-long battle with ovarian cancer, surrounded by her family in Rochester, Minnesota.
Rhonda was born in Muncie, Indiana on February 27, 1964 as the fourth child of Mary and Wayne Aldred. She spent her formative years in Arcadia, Indiana before her family moved Arizona. She graduated from Mountain View HIgh School in Mesa, Arizona in 1982.
She married Steve Steblay in 1984 and they were blessed with two children –son Heath in 1985 and daughter Corey in 1988. Rhonda married Jim Balfour on August 11, 2006 and they made their home in Fayal Township.
Rhonda enjoyed traveling, golf, biking and road trips - especially to Arizona desert country. She was the consumate planner with no detail missed. But her greatest joy was her family and friends – especially anything to do with her grandchildren Kade and Aria, who she called her “best medicine.” She will be missed by many, including her furry “children” Meka and Misty.
She is survived by her husband Jim, brothers Rick (Theresa) Aldred of Mesa, Arizona; Randy Aldred of Apache Junction, Arizona; son Heath Steblay (Laura Caldwell) of Vancouver, Washington; daughter Corey (Andrew) Erickson of Duluth, MN; and grandchildren Kade and Aria Erickson; Brother and sister-in-law Dave and Barb Balfour of Detroit Lakes, MN, Jackie Balfour of Waukesha, WI, Marcie Balfour of Fargo, ND and many, many nieces and nephews.
She was preceeded in death by her parents Mary and Wayne Aldred; brother Rory; and brothers-in-law Don Balfour, Jr. and Bruce Balfour.
o
The family has planned a service on Saturday, February 15 at Bauman Funeral Home in Virginia. Visitation is at 10:00 a.m. with the service at 11:00 a.m. A luncheon will follow. The family wishes to thank everyone who has been so supportive through this past year. The list is too long to try to include everyone.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. to share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com .
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.