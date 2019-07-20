Rhonda Linn “Hakkila” Martinson went to join her heavenly family and the Lord on Thursday, July 11, 2019. She died at home of natural causes.
She was born on February 7, 1960 in Virginia, MN. to Rose Kamppi and Ronald Hakkila.
Rhonda attended the Cook School.
She married the love of her life Douglas Martinson on February 27, 1976. They raised two beautiful children together and spent their life in Alango Township. Rhonda never complained about being there for Douglas through his early life illness.
She worked right beside Douglas in his firewood business doing the work that was typically a man’s world. She also helped her Mother in Law Flora at the Log Cabin for years and was proud to do both. She was most proud of being a good wife, mother and homemaker.
Rhonda enjoyed music and was proud of the talent of her Husband Douglas, Son Jason, and Daughter Larissa. She could harmonize beautifully right along with them.
She loved to do puzzles and colored for years, always had her nails done, love the sound of a wind chime and enjoyed plants. She enjoyed nature and living in the country as she did her whole life and had such a love for animals. Her favorite memories that she spoke of were the many cherished years they spent camping at various northern Minnesota lakes with her family.
She was a storyteller and could remember events from days of past. She would share these with the family all the time.
She could polka and was a good dancer. She and her Dad were quite the pair on the dance floor. Her finnish pride showed through!
In the later years of her life, she was blessed to have found a special companion Mike Weir and they cherished many special years together.
Her proudest moment is when she became a grandma. She adored all her grandchildren and would joke about how they were taller than her.
She is survived by her partner Mike Weir , Son Jason (Star) , Daughter Larissa (Sean Perkio), Sister Rita Hakkila (Terri Griffith) , Brother Ronald Hakkila (Carmelle Anderson), Sister Lynn Hakkila “Dolly” (Bob Davis), Sister in Law Theresa Martinson (Ronnie Setter), precious grandchildren Nathaniel, Jeremiah, Xavier, Cassie, and a great grandson Jaxson, and a special neice Hailey Hakkila. Special friends who she considered family Jeremy & Pam Hoover. And other numerous family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her Father and Mother, and her Husband Douglas.
A celebration of life is pending at a later date.
