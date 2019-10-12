Richard A. “Richie” Malenius, 73, of Eveleth died Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at home surrounded by family, following a courageous battle with cancer. A lifelong resident, he was born on August 29, 1946 to Victor and Elvie P. (Maki) Malenius. Richie served his country and later was united in marriage to Margaret “Maggie” J. Johnson on June 26, 1971 at the former Christ Lutheran Church in Eveleth.
Richie worked as a carpenter, retiring from U.S. Steel. He loved to fish, especially his trips to Alaska with his son, Chris. Richie also enjoyed hunting, along with his “bestest” friend, Ejay. Whether they were at the lake, the farm or Five Seasons Sports, their friendship spanned over 40 years.
He is survived by his wife, Maggie; son, Christopher (Karin) of Fairbanks, Alaska; daughter, Brandi Malenius of Eveleth; grandchildren, Avery and Danielle; siblings, Vicki (Phil) Volk, Gary Malenius, Sherri (Tony Jeffries) Thomas; special friends, Ejay and Linda Dawson and the Five Seasons Sports family; his beloved fur babies, Lily, Izzy and Emmy and numerous nieces and nephews.
o
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth. Deacon Kari Olson will officiate. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Military honors will be accorded by Mesaba Range Post 1172 VFW of Eveleth. To sign the guestbook and to leave a memorial message, go to: www.cron-sheehy.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.