Richard Dale Sabart, 86, of Cook, MN passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019.

A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Mlaker Funeral Home, Cook, MN. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Military honors will be accorded by: Cook VFW Post #1757 Honor Guard & Orr American Legion Post #480 Honor Guard. To leave an online condolence visit www.mlakerfuneralhome.com

