Richard Dale Sabart, 86, of Cook, MN passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019.
o
Join us for a celebration of Dale’s life Thursday, August 15th 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Cook, MN. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Military Honors will be accorded by: Cook VFW Post #1757 Honor Guard & Orr American Legion Post #480 Honor Guard. A reception will follow immediately after the service at the church. All are welcome .
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.