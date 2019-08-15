Veteran obit flag

Richard Dale Sabart, 86, of Cook, MN passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019.

Join us for a celebration of Dale’s life Thursday, August 15th 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Cook, MN. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Military Honors will be accorded by: Cook VFW Post #1757 Honor Guard & Orr American Legion Post #480 Honor Guard. A reception will follow immediately after the service at the church. All are welcome .

