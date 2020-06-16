Richard J. Jaeger, 49, of Victoria, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020.
Richard Jon Jaeger was born March 12, 1971, in Ely to Frank and Lorraine (Snell) Jaeger. He graduated from JFK High School in Babbitt in 1989. Following high school, he attended Bemidji State University, obtaining his bachelor’s degree in Chemistry. He then attended University of North Dakota and received his PhD in Analytical Chemistry. On September 29, 1995, he was united in marriage to Theresa Klassen in Ely. In 1999, the couple moved to Bloomington where they started their family as Emily was born in October of 2000. They moved to Victoria in 2003, where they raised Emily and created many memories.
Rick loved being in Babbitt, where he enjoyed 4-wheeling, fishing, relaxing at the family cabin, watching hockey and baseball. He also enjoyed smoking foods, corndogs, cooking, bowling, roasting polish over the fire, Tom Petty concerts. Rick was an active member of the Peter Mitchell Fun Days Committee, Co-Chair of the parade, and volunteered for many other events.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Theresa of Victoria/Babbitt; daughter, Emily Jaeger of Victoria/Babbitt; father, Frank Jaeger of Babbitt; sisters, Connie (Curt) Koivisto of Babbitt, Carleen (John) Flint of Grand Forks, ND, and Mary (Mark) Bodine of Babbitt; brothers, Michael (Sandra) Jaeger of Babbitt and James (Kevin) Jaeger of Bloomington. Father-in-law Jim (JoAnn) Klassen, mother-in-law Gail Best, sisters-in-law Patty and Jenna, brothers-in-law Bart and Michael. Along with, numerous nieces and nephews and his faithful companions, Astro and Gut.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Lorraine in 2018, mother-in-law Pat in 2003 and niece, Melissa Jaeger in 1981.
A memorial mass will be held Monday, June 22, 2020 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Ely at 11:00 am with visitation one-hour prior. Deacon Greg Huter will officiate. Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences, please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
