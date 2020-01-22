Richard Lewis Klein, 88, of Sheboygan Falls and formerly of Virginia, MN, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Pine Haven Christian Home- Giddings Avenue.
Richard was born on May 22, 1931, in Gettysburg, SD, to V. L. (Pete) and Naomi (Spain) Klein. He was a 1948 graduate of Gettysburg High School. He served his country in the US Navy during the Korean War. He graduated in 1958 from Northern University in Aberdeen, SD.
On August 4, 1956, Richard married Jalois Mae Janisch in Aberdeen, South Dakota.
Richard was the Vice President of the US Bank (1st National Bank of Virginia, MN).
He was an active member of his church, Elks and Lions Clubs. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing, traveling, and playing cards.
Richard is survived by his loving wife, Jalois Mae Klein; two sons, Scott Richard Klein of Lawton, OK, Steven (Luann) Klein of Oshkosh, WI; two daughters, Sandra (Richard) Brisson of Plymouth, WI, Susan (Wally) Kahler of Mandan, ND; six grandchildren, Price Klein, Ben (Abigail) Klein, Austin (McKayla) Kahler, Beth (Austin) Wiese, Mathew Klein, & Jon Brisson; great-grandchild Grace Klein; and a brother-in-law, Gerald Clark of CO.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Josephine Clark; and brother, Burton Klein.
A Memorial Mass to celebrate Richard's life will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 12:00 pm at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Plymouth. Relatives and friends may greet the family at church on Monday from 11:00 am until the time of mass at 12:00 pm.
Memorial contributions can be made in his name for the Lions Club of Virginia, MN, or the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.
The Wenig Funeral Home of Sheboygan Falls (920-467-3431) is serving the Klein family with arrangements.
