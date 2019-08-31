Richard “Scooter” Dundas, 58 of Mountain Iron, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Essentia Health St. Mary’s in Duluth.
Richard Lawrence Dundas was born September 6, 1960 in Virginia to William and Lorraine (Ulicsni) Dundas. He graduated from Mountain Iron High School in 1978. Scooter went to work for Power O Peit until its closing. After the closing, he worked for TMI Coatings, Nelson Williams, Tom Long & Sons, and Kemps Trucking.
Scooter enjoyed hunting, fishing, operating heavy equipment, gardening, cross country skiing, playing the harmonica, spending time with family and friends at the cabin on Blackduck Lake, and taking cruises on his Harley.
He had a great since of humor that will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him.
The family would like to thank the Fitzgerald in Eveleth and the adjoining dialysis team for their great care.
He is survived by his siblings, George Dundas, Bob (Diane) Dundas, Mike Dundas, all of Mountain Iron, Kris Dundas of Orr, JoJo (Tom) Smith of Baudette, and Diane Ulicsni of Seattle, WA; nieces and nephews, George Jr., David, Elizabeth, Becca, Myles, Michelle, Jenny, Willy, and Kristie; special friends, Larry Lee, Marvin Saltzman, and Shawn Scinto; and cousin, Pete Conaway.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Kelly, and nephew, Joey
A celebration of life will be held at Mac’s Bar in Mountain Iron on Friday, September 6, 2019 starting at 6 pm. Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences, please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
