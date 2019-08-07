Richard Walter Stamm, 91, of Bemidji, MN died Saturday, July 31, 2019 at Havenwood Care Center in Bemidji.
Graveside services were held at the Greenwood Cemetery in Bemidji under the direction of the Cease Family Funeral Home in Bemidji.
Richard was born January 19, 1928 in Waterton, South Dakota, the son of Walter and Hazel (McHaney) Stamm. He was raised and educated there. He served our country during WW II in the U.S. Navy in the Pacific Theater. He went to electrical school in San Diego. He married Donna Jurkovski on June 2, 1952 in Bemidji. They moved to Biwabik, where he worked for various mining companies as a construction electrician and later was a water and light superintendent. They moved to Minot, North Dakota where he was an electrical inspector. He retired in the fall of 1993 and they moved to Bemidji.
He is survived by his wife Donna of 67 years,
and 2 children Linda Lee and Roger Stamm.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
o
Condolences may be left at ceasefuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.