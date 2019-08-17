Richard Walter Stamm, 91, of Bemidji, MN died Saturday, July 31, 2019 at Havenwood Care Center in Bemidji.

Richard was born January 19, 1928 in Waterton, South Dakota, the son of Walter and Hazel (McHaney) Stamm. He was raised and educated there. He served our country during WW II in the U.S. Navy in the Pacific Theater. He went to electrical school in San Diego. He married Donna Jurkovski on June 2, 1952 in Bemidji. They moved to Biwabik, where he worked for various mining companies as a construction electrician and later was a water and light superintendent. They moved to Minot, North Dakota where he was an electrical inspector. He retired in the fall of 1993 and they moved to Bemidji.

He is survived by his wife Donna of 67 years, and 2 children Linda Lee and Roger Stamm.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Graveside services were held at the Greenwood Cemetery in Bemidji under the direction of the Cease Family Funeral Home in Bemidji. Condolences may be left at ceasefuneralhome.com.

