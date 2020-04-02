Robert “Bob” Baier, Sr., 95, of Ely, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Boundary Waters Care Center in Ely.
Bob was born on October 15, 1924 in Austin, Minnesota to Gust and Olga (Price) Baier. His father passed away when Bob was 9 years old so he began to work early in life. He worked on farms and the CC Camps prior to getting a job with the Hormel Corp. processing Spam.
He married Harriet “Elyce” Swatosh on November 15, 1942.
Bob served in the U.S. Navy during World War II on the USS South Dakota, which later became Battleship X. Upon returning stateside he went back to work for Hormel Corp and also owned the Dew Drop Inn hamburger stand in Brownsdale.
Bob and Elyce moved to Ely in 1967 where they owned and operated the Ely Laundromat. He also went to work for the US Forest Service in Ely for many years, retiring at 85 years of age. His hobbies included gardening, fishing, hunting, bowling and sitting on his deck with his wife, family and friends.
Bob was a former member of the VFW, American Legion and Moose Clubs.
Bob is survived by his children Elizabeth (Donald) Petersen of Austin, MN, Robert (Sheryll) Baier, Jr. of Ely, Patricia (Raymond) Marsnik of Ely and Barbara (Steven) Fultz of Babbitt, 12 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren, several brothers and sisters-in-law, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Elyce in 2010, sisters Helen Barnett, Avis Baier and brother Roger Baier.
We wish to say thank you to Dr. Montana and the Care Center for the care given to Dad, he loved you all.
Funeral services will not be held at this time. Burial will be in the Veteran’s Section of the Ely Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
