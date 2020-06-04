Robert “Bob” Edward King, 88, formerly of Gilbert and Buyck, died Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth.
He was born on February 26, 1932. He grew up in Remer and was raised by the Al and Hilda Warrnet. At the age of 17, Bob was enlisted into the US Army and served during the Korean War. Bob was united in marriage to Phyllis Hansen. The couple raised six children until parting ways after 25+ years. Bob was remarried to Alice Sokoloski on August 29, 1981 in Virginia. Bob retired from Erie Mining Company in 1990, where he dedicated 30+ years of service. Following his retirement, he and Alice moved to Buyck.
Bob was very active in the community. He was a member of several councils including eleven years on the Cook Hospital Board and Vice Commander of the 8th District American Legion of Cook from 2002-2008. Bob was proud to receive the Volunteer Lifetime Achievement Award from President Obama in 2015. He was awarded the Honorary Citizenship of the Boys Town of America for his generous support and was also a proud supporter of the St. Joseph’s Indian School of Chamberlin, SD. Bob’s faith was very important to him. He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church of Gilbert, St. Mary’s of Cook, and Holy Cross of Orr.
Survivors include his children: Teresa Hadash of Virginia, Mary (Bennie) DiMatteo of Missouri, Janet (Leonard) Kokal of Mt. Iron, Diane Grahek of Bigfork, and John (Tara) King of CO; 11 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; as well as several stepchildren.
He was preceded in death by both of his wives; a daughter, Kathleen Papin; and his foster parents: AL and Hilda Warrnet.
A public visitation for Robert will be held from 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Monday, June 8, 2020 at the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert. Social distancing of six feet and no more than 30 guests at a time will be permitted during the visitation time. Interment will be in the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery in Saginaw.
