Robert “Bob” Elias Mayry of Iron, Minnesota. Unexpectedly and peacefully passed away March 28th, 2020 at the age of 75 in Sun City, Arizona where he spends his winters. He was born July 2nd, 1944 to Elias and Ailie Mayry.
Bob was a hard working man who devoted his life to his family, his farm, career and community. He had 3 children with his first wife Liberty Carlson, whom he later separated with. He was always a loving father who instilled so many great values and morals into his kids as well as a strong work ethic. Bob then met his life long partner, and second wife, Illa Jean Clewette. After their children grew older, Bob and Jean traveled a lot of the world together. If he wasn’t working on the farm, out in a field or helping a friend, you could find him with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Later on in life Bob and Jean bought a winter home in Arizona to go enjoy life and lots of sunshine. We cant forget about his favorite hobby; lawn bowling. His family will forever cherish the memories created with him and at his farm. He was always there to lend a helping hand to anyone in the community, many people will miss his smiling face as he is driving a tractor down the road.
Robert was preceded in death by his son Jeffery; brothers, Ronnie and Dick; and his parents.
He is survived by Wife; Jean Clewette. Children; Michael Mayry, JoAnn(Ron) Palo, Roger Mackey, Brenda(Chris) Swenson, Russel(Paula) Mackey, and Julie(Dave) Cozad. Grandchildren; Scott(Miranda), Joe, Billy(Erin), Ally, Stephanie(Shawn), Wade, Brandon(Christin), Jacob(Laura), Mindy(Christian), Ethan, Ryan(Sandra), Hannah(William). Great Grandchildren; Noah, Nick, Montana, Evelyn, Dustin, Daylynn, Shane, Katrina, Jayden, Corbin, Chase, Amelia, Miles, Sadie, Rylee, Jacyn, Rigsley, and another Great Grandson due in Early May. And many other relatives and friends.
Bob spent many years as Clinton Township Supervisor, he also had 34 years of service to the Clinton Volunteer Fire Department. He was President of his Lawn Bowling club in Arizona. He was apart of Range Motor Patrol for 45 years. He retired from the Eveleth Mines after 32+ years of service. He continued to work with Gale Tec after retirement, He was still farming along side his son Mike all the way until the end.
There will be a small service for immediate family Saturday, April 4th, 2020. Celebration of life will follow at a later date, when we are able to safely gather, more information to follow.
