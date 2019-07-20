It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of Robert “Bob” Maki on May 29, 2019 after a courageous battle with pancreatic disease at the University of South Alabama Medical Center in Mobile, Alabama.
Bob was born October 25, 1950 in Virginia, MN. To Marguerite (Ogden) and Melven Maki. Bob graduated from Roosevelt High School in Virginia, MN., class of 1969. He continued his education at Bemidji State University. During this period of his life he married Brenda Dicklich on October 7, 1972. He continued his education and earned his Bachelor of Science Degree.
Bob and Brenda briefly settled in Virginia, MN and then moved to Buhl, MN where they resided for over 44 years. During their 47 years of marriage, Bob was employed by Mckee Engineering of Hibbing, MN and Minorca Inland Mining company in Virginia, MN. Bob was a member of the Grace Lutheran Church in Chisholm and enjoyed music, reading, riding his Harley, four-wheeling, boating, fishing and hunting, working in his shop, word scrambles and crossword puzzles, curling, playing cards, taking saunas, spending time with friends and especially family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Ted Maki and father-in-law, Nick Dicklich. Surviving in addition to his wife Brenda, is his daughter, Cara (Vern) Maner and their daughters, Madelynn and Amelia; his daughter, Kerstin (Brad) Hollimon and sons, Connor, Brad (Jessica Conway), Jake (Gabbie Runnel), great-grandchildren, Bradley and Jasmine; brothers, Arthur (Violet) Maki, Nick (Mary) Maki; Mother-in-law, Betty Dicklich, brother-in-law, Michael Dicklich; sister-in-law, Caren (John) Passe and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 A.M. in Grace Lutheran Church in Chisholm, MN on July 27, 2019. Visitation will begin at 9:30 A.M. and continue until the time of the service at the church. Rest in peace dear man… you will be missed. And as you would always say to your loved ones…” See you Later.”
Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Chisholm.
To sign the guest book online and leave a memorial message please visit: www.ruppfuneralhome.com.
