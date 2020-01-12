Bob passed away unexpectedly from respiratory failure at Dell Webb Hospital on Monday, January 6th. He had a life well lived, always ready to have fun and make others laugh. He was born in Virginia, MN to Dominick and Dorothy Sereno. He quickly grew from raising havoc throughout the neighborhood with his BB gun to being drafted to protect the country during the Vietnam war. He attended Dunwoody Tech Institute and married the love of his life, Connie. He returned to work for the City of Virginia and raised 3 children. Always a lover of guns, conspiracy theories, and the Wild West he retired to Arizona.

Bob is greeted in heaven by his parents Dominick and Dorothy, his son Todd, his brother Ron, and brother-in-law Ron.

He is sadly missed by his wife Connie, his children: James (Michelle) Sereno, Stacy (Adrian) Sua, four grandchildren: Dominick (16), Cash (10) Cru (9) and Clementine (5); and sisters Marnae (Dale) Ranta, Delores (Stan) Johnson, and Suzanne (Jack) Crabtree.

o

A private family gathering was held in Surprise, AZ. A spring burial will be held at date in the future, in Virginia, MN arranged by Range Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Sereno as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Recommended for you

Load entries