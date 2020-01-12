Bob passed away unexpectedly from respiratory failure at Dell Webb Hospital on Monday, January 6th. He had a life well lived, always ready to have fun and make others laugh. He was born in Virginia, MN to Dominick and Dorothy Sereno. He quickly grew from raising havoc throughout the neighborhood with his BB gun to being drafted to protect the country during the Vietnam war. He attended Dunwoody Tech Institute and married the love of his life, Connie. He returned to work for the City of Virginia and raised 3 children. Always a lover of guns, conspiracy theories, and the Wild West he retired to Arizona.
Bob is greeted in heaven by his parents Dominick and Dorothy, his son Todd, his brother Ron, and brother-in-law Ron.
He is sadly missed by his wife Connie, his children: James (Michelle) Sereno, Stacy (Adrian) Sua, four grandchildren: Dominick (16), Cash (10) Cru (9) and Clementine (5); and sisters Marnae (Dale) Ranta, Delores (Stan) Johnson, and Suzanne (Jack) Crabtree.
o
A private family gathering was held in Surprise, AZ. A spring burial will be held at date in the future, in Virginia, MN arranged by Range Funeral Home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.