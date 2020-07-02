Robert E. “Bob’’ Johnson, 88, of Palo, formerly of Hoyt Lakes and Lakeland, passed away peacefully at Northern Pines Care Center in Aurora in June 25, 2020, from several medical issues, including Parkinson’s.
He was born at home near Auburn, Neb., June 9, 1932, to parents John R. and Beulah I. Johnson.
When he was about 8 years old, the family moved to Marble, Minn., and later to Proctor, Minn., where he attended school and lived until he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corp. on Sept. 27, 1949, at the age of 17.
Completing Motor Transport school for auto mechanic field depot maintenance and military heavy equipment, he was shipped overseas and served in the Korean War. He was a recipient of the Purple Heart for wounds received in North Korea. He later served guard duty at a naval depot in Japan until his discharge, Dec. 19, 1952.
Robert was employed at Western Electric in Duluth, then Erie Mining and LTV Mining companies in Hoyt Lakes for over 32 years. He also worked at Eshquaguma and Hoyt Lakes golf courses.
He was Past Master and recipient of the Hiram award and a 20-year member of the Biwabik Masonic Lodge #293. He was Past Patron and 19-year member of the Order of Eastern Star, Chapter #262, Biwabik. Also, he was a member of the American Legion, Aurora Post, and the VFW, Hoyt Lakes Post.
He loved the time spent with his family and friends, and enjoyed hunting and fishing in our great outdoors. He was a jack of all trades and a great improvisor.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Dagney; children, Debbie Krebs of Naples, Fla., Pamela Pospeck of Makinen, Mark (Elena) Plesha of Naples, Wade Ronning of Duluth, Tim Ronning of Hoyt Lakes, Jim (Bettie) Ronning of Richfield, Minn., and Michael Ronning of Duluth; 10 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law, Nancy Johnson of Ely, Audrey Faldoe of Alaska and Kaye Einevoll of California.
Preceding him in death were his parents; sister Vivian Klatt and husband Franklin; brother John Johnson; sister Mildred Fontaine and husband Leonard; son-in-laws, Dave Krebs and Donald Pospeck; sister-in-law Joyce Sander and husband Kenneth; brother-in-law, Obert Einevoll; granddaughter Claire Krebs and daughter-in-law Marie Ronning.
o
For the safety of everyone, a Masonic drive-in service with military honors will be held July 25, 2020, at 3 p.m. at the Loon Lake Community Center parking lot, 3816 Highway 100, Aurora. Service will be broadcast on your car radio.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.