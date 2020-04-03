Robert E. Johnson was born in Eveleth on July 28, 1939 and graduated from Eveleth High School in 1957. After completing a course in Graphic Arts at Eveleth Vo-Tec, he worked for a newspaper in Stephens Point, Wisconsin. Robert returned to Eveleth and worked for the Occupational Development Center for 35 years.

He is survived by a brother, David Johnson of Casper, Wyoming, and a sister, Margaret Lampella of Hoyt Lakes, MN.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

o

Arrangements were entrusted to Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth.

