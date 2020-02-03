Robert George Rasen, 85, of New Hope, formally of Cloquet, died Friday, January 31, 2020 in his home. Robert was born October 20, 1934 in Cloquet to William and Eva (Chapado) Rasen.
Bob was a kind man with a ready smile for everyone he came in contact with. He loved listening to music, building Lego structures, drawing pictures, and especially loved the holidays (all of them!) Bob was retired from Pinewood, Inc. in Cloquet where he had many friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Phyllis Rasen; brother, Joseph Rasen; and nephew, John Thelen.
Bob will be sadly missed by his sister, Mary Carol (Jacob) Thelen of Virginia; brothers, Lawrence Rasen of Virginia and Francis (Anne) of Phoenix, AZ; his caregivers, Candi Broeffle and Michael Latimore, whom he lived with for over 20 years. Bob is also survived by his nephew, Paul (Cheryl) Thelen of Eveleth; nieces, Ann Marie (Todd) Heinonen of Virginia and Laura (Milo Strom) Thelen of Eveleth; as well as several great nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the agencies and their employees who made his life vibrant and comfortable including Carlton County Public Health, Mercy Home Care, Essentia Hospice, and Fairview Hospice.
Inurnment will be in Old Calvary Cemetery, Cloquet in the spring. Arrangements entrusted to Atkins-Northland Funeral Home, Cloquet. To sign the guest book and offer an online tribute see www.atkinsnorthlandfuneralhome.com
