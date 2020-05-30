Robert Hartlieb, 75, of Iron passed away peacefully on May 28, 2020 with his loving family by his side. Robert was born on October 4, 1944 in Fairmont, West Virginia. He and his father moved around the country before finally settling in Iron, Minnesota. Robert served in the U.S. Army for 2 years. He graduated from the University of Minnesota – Duluth with a degree in Economics.
He met Carolyn Passeri in 1967 and they married June 28, 1969, they were fortunate enough to have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary surrounded by family. Robert had many different jobs from house building to insurance salesman before finally working at EvTac for 26 years. He retired in 2007. He and Carolyn enjoyed their retirement by splitting their time between Minnesota in the summer and St. Petersburg, FL in the winter. Robert enjoyed being the “fun” grandpa with hisgrandchildren by parasailing, riding roller coasters, and playing games.
He is preceded in death by his father, Robert Sr.
Robert is survived by his wife of 50 years Carolyn, sons; Jay (Kelly) of Esko and Travis (Shawnna) of North Branch, grandchildren; Leah, JR, Anthony, Lizzie, Payton, Graham, and Sayer and his great granddaughter; Mila, who he had the privilege to meet.
Robert’s family would like to thank the Mayo for the excellent care that they provided in his last few weeks.
There will be a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, June 2nd at Resurrection Catholic Church in Eveleth, Minnesota at 11 AM. Interment will follow mass at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing. Friends and family are invited to attend the visitation on Monday, June 1st from 5-7 PM at Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. A celebration of life will be held for Robert from 5-8 PM on June 2nd at the Hartlieb residence. Arrangements entrusted to the Dougherty Funeral Home. To sign the guest book and offer an online tribute, see www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
