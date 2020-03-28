Robert Henry Steenerson of Isle, MN died on Monday, March 23, 2020 at Waterview Woods in Eveleth. He was 71 years old. Robert was born on June 27, 1948 in Fargo, ND to Berdien and Myrtle (Johnson) Steenerson. Robert grew up in Hoyt Lakes and graduated from Aurora-Hoyt Lakes High School. Robert attended the University of Minnesota-Duluth where he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Education. He taught one year in the cities, then returned to Hoyt Lakes to weld for Erie Mining Company. He retired in 2001 when LTV Mining Company closed its doors.Robert loved to fish and hunt. With his brother Richard, they purchased a cabin on Mille Lacs near Isle, MN and both retired there.
Robert is survived by his brother Larry (Kandi) of Brimson, MN: his sister Beverley (Joe) Mirau of Hoyt Lakes, MN, three nieces and a nephew, a grandniece and grand nephew; step-sister Dawn (Gary) Lawrence of Pelican Rapids, MN, step-brothers Kurt (Marilynn) Ogden of East Grand Forks, MN, Keith (Leslie) Ogden of Cavalier, ND and their respective families; numerous cousins, aunts and uncles and their families and special friend, Nancy Nygard of Isle, MN. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, brother Richard last June and step-mother, Margaret Ogden Steenerson in December.
o
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.