Robert Iver Lerohl

Robert Iver Lerohl 76, of Fairfax, Virginia formerly of Virginia, MN passed away at home on February 8, 2020.

He was born April 1, 1943 in Hibbing to parents Iver and Charlotte Lerohl of Virginia. After graduating from Roosevelt High School in 1961, Bob received his bachelors and masters degrees in Economics from the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis.He worked for the Central Intelligence Agency for a number of years. Upon retirement he was a Realtor in the Fairfax area.

Bob was a member of the Ski Patrol at Lookout Mt. and later a volunteer docent at the Smithsonian Institution. He is preceded in death by his parents. Bob is survived by his sisters Nancy Lerohl, Deborah (Gene) Marah and Phyllis (Kelly) Wechsler-Lerohl, He especially enjoyed time with his nieces and nephews.

o

There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Lerohl as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load entries