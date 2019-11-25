Robert L. “Bob” Bodine, 80, of Virginia passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Essentia Health Northern Pines Nursing Home in Aurora.
He was born February 25, 1939 in Soudan to Bernard and Lempi (Kultala) Bodine; grew up in Soudan and graduated from Tower-Soudan High School in 1957. Bob was active in the Tower-Soudan High School Band and the Soudan Band. He graduated from Ely Junior College and Stout State University in Menomonie, WI.
Bob was united in marriage to Paulette R. Nikkinen on April 9, 1960 in Ely. He resided in Ely, Tower and Babbitt and had been a Virginia resident since 1996,
He was a member of Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Virginia, a former member of United Steelworkers Union local 4108 of Aurora. Bob worked as a lab technician for Erie Mining Company in Aurora, in the office for Reserve Mining Company in Babbitt and retired in 2001 as a heavy equipment operator for LTV Mining in Aurora after 37 years of service.
Bob and Paulette loved spending time at their cabin on Lake Vermilion.
Bob is survived by his children, Lori (Steve) Ekman of Bass Lake, rural Gilbert, Debbie Bodine of Virginia and Mark (Mary) Bodine of Babbitt; six grandchildren, Kristina (Sean) Peyla, Erika, Andrew and Samantha Ekman; Kelly (Jonathan) Norton and Kari Bodine; two great-grandchildren, Ariah and Nolan Peyla; sister-in-law Elizabeth Nikkinen; and numerous nieces and nephews
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Paulette Bodine; four sisters and one brother, and his faithful dog “Finn”.
o
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Friday, November 29, 2019 at the Landmark Funeral Home Chapel in Virginia with Deacon Kari Olson officiating. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.