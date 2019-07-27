Robert Lee Smith of Oceanside CA joined God in heaven on August 20, 2017. Born on July 22, 1947 to John and Emma Smith Jr of Greaney MN who proceeded him in death. Surviving are sister’s Judy (Alvin) Cin and Virginia (Clarence) Luecken and nieces and nephews.
Darlene Mary Smith of Oceanside CA joined her beloved husband, Robert in Heaven on June 21, 2018. Born on June 18, 1953 to Walter and Mary Lehto of Virginia, who proceeded her in death. Surviving is her sister Gail Lindbeck and nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held for the couple on Friday, August 9 at 1030am at Crossroads Church, 5900 Woodbury Drive, Woodbury MN. Interment will follow at 1pm in Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to The American Heart Association.
